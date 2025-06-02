Berger Gives Back to CASA of Kent County

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Berger Chevrolet is celebrating 100 years of service to West Michigan. In addition to selling and servicing automobiles, they also pay it forward through their "Berger Gives Back" community events.

The first of these events for 2025, a luncheon fundraiser, benefits CASA of Kent County.

Michelle stopped by Berger and spoke with Stephanie Sheler, the Executive Director of CASA of Kent County, on the impact they have had in the community.

For more information on CASA of Kent County, visit casakentco.org.

