Berger Gives Back: Public Thread

Getting involved and staying active in the community by supporting local businesses is just one of the things about Berger Chevrolet that goes above and beyond offering quality automobiles. Through their Berger Gives Back Campaign, they are highlighting local businesses and nonprofits like Public Thread, an organization that turns leftover textiles into amazing products.

Public Thread designs and makes bold upcycled products in the heart of Grand Rapids by using re-purposed textiles. They make upcycled branded and promotional products for companies, universities, and organizations that want to incorporate more sustainable solutions in their operations and work on environmental justice issues in the community.

Public Thread works with manufacturers to help them keep their surplus textiles out of the landfill, and offer upcycling services to assist in designing beautiful products from them.

Check out their products at the Artists Market powered by Pack Elephant at Studio Parkhop, Bridge Street Market, Fresh Thyme, Capitol City Market in Kalamazoo GR or work with Public Thread on creating a batch of products for your business, as corporate gifts or favors for your next event.

Or shop online at publicthread.co.

Berger Chevrolet has been serving West Michigan's automotive needs since 1925. For nearly 100 years, their team has worked hard to support the West Michigan community in any way they can.

