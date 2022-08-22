Berger Chevrolet hosting All GM Car Show on Aug. 26 & 27

Car enthusiasts won't want to miss Berger Chevrolet's biggest car show of the year, the 23rd annual All GM Show, taking place on August 26 and 27.

On Friday, spectators can participate in Track Day at US131 Motorsports Park in Martin from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Only GM vehicles are allowed, with same day registration costing $20 to race your own vehicle down the track, but it's free for spectators.

In the evening starting at 7, there will be a “meet and greet” at Berger Chevrolet where people can bring their GM vehicle, watch the 28th St. Metro Cruise, and hang out with some car lovers in the community.

Then on Saturday, August 27, spectators can take part in the All GM Show at Berger Chevrolet, located at 2525 28th St SE, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event is open to the community and free for spectators. For anyone who'd like to enter their GM vehicle into the car show, it is a $20 same-day registration.

The car show will feature GM vehicles, old and new. Berger Chevy will have classic and vintage vehicles, from a brand new Silverado ZR2 and everything in between. There will also be food trucks, music, a 50/50 raffle, vehicle portraits, free t-shirts for the first 300 vehicle entries, an amazing door prize for the first 300 vehicle entries as well.

Spectator parking is located at 2680 Breton Rd, Grand Rapids.

Again, the events will take place at the following times and places:

Friday, August 26; 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at US131 Motorsports park in Martin

Friday, August 26; 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Berger Chevrolet

Saturday, August 27; 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Berger Chevrolet

Learn more information at bergerchevy.com.

