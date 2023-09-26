Watch Now
Benjamin's Hope Harvest Festival will take place on September 30

The event will celebrate Benjamin's Hope's mission of helping adults with developmental differences.
Benjamin's Hope is a place where all are welcome, a place that provides a safe home, purposeful work, an enjoyable community, and a church where every expression
of worship is recognized.

The farm was built for adults with developmental differences, and this weekend, the community is invited to celebrate this mission on their farm, located at 15468 Riley St. in Holland.

The Holland Model Train show will have a full HO Train layout in addition to hayrides, live music, games, first responder vehicles, food, and many hands-on outdoor activities.

Benjamin's Hope Harvest Festival will take place on September 30 from 3-6 p.m.

Learn more at benjaminshope.net.

