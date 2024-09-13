Benjamin's Hope Harvest Festival takes place September 28

Everyone needs a place where they belong, where they feel like part of a community, where they contribute and connect. Benjamin’s Hope offers that and so much more to adults living with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

The inclusive atmosphere is celebrating all the great things that happen there with their annual Harvest Festival on September 28.

Come to Benjamin’s Hope in Holland for a free, fun, and all-abilities gathering to celebrate a few hours of fall activities. There will be hayrides, live music, games, first responder vehicles, food, and other outdoor activities. The Holland Model Train show will be there with a full train layout as well.

The event will take place from 3 to 6 p.m.

Learn more about Benjamin’s Hope at benjaminshope.net or call (616) 399-6293.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok