Bell's Brewery and National Trails System partner up for 2nd annual Go Where the Trail Leads You campaign

Bell’s Brewery and Partnership for the National Trails System are teaming up to launch their second annual Go Where the Trail Leads You fundraising campaign.

From September 1 to October 31, Bell’s will donate $5 for every hour pledged online for using or supporting trails. Participants can pledge hours toward hiking, backpacking, biking, volunteering for trail maintenance, and more.

The goal is to raise $20,000 this year, which will go to the Partnership for the National Trails System.

Pledge time towards supporting trails at bellsbeer.com/trails.