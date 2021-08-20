Beers at the Bridge returns to Ada Aug. 20

Thousands of people will gather for an evening of music, local food, and craft beer is returning to Ada on Friday, Beers at the Bridge.

From 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Ada Covered Bridge at Leonard Field, guests can purchase food and drink from area businesses while listening to music from the Thirsty Perch Blues Band.

This year’s food vendors include PaPa K’s Pizza, Jam’n Bean Coffee Company, Gravel Bottom, Ada Fresh Market and Blimpie.

People who wish to purchase alcoholic beverages need to bring a photo I.D. and cash.

Admission is free, with food and beverages available to purchase.

To learn more, visit adamichigan.org/events.