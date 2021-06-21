Beer Festivals return to Michigan this summer!

Beer festivals are back! After many were canceled due to the pandemic last year, people will be able to enjoy a brew and socialization with multiple festivals taking place across the state.

The Michigan Brewers Guild is hosting three festivals after a year hiatus:

Michigan August Beer Festival – South

August 14 at LMCU Ballpark

Michigan August Beer Festival – North

August 28 at Turtle Creek Stadium, Traverse City

U.P. Fall Beer Festival

September 11 at Mattson Lower Harbor Park, Marquette.

Festivals will take place from 1-6 p.m., with VIP access allowing people in early at 12 p.m.

Tickets cost $50 per person in advance, $55 the day of, and $10 for Designated Driver tickets.

Tickets for all three events will go on sale to the general public on June 24 at 10 a.m. with Enthusiast Member Pre-Sale opening on June 22 at 10 a.m. at MiBeer.com.