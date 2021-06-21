Beer Festivals return to Michigan this summer!

Beer festivals are back! After many were canceled due to the pandemic last year, people will be able to enjoy a brew and socialization with multiple festivals taking place across the state.
The Michigan Brewers Guild is hosting three festivals after a year hiatus:
Michigan August Beer Festival – South
August 14 at LMCU Ballpark
Michigan August Beer Festival – North
August 28 at Turtle Creek Stadium, Traverse City
U.P. Fall Beer Festival
September 11 at Mattson Lower Harbor Park, Marquette.
Festivals will take place from 1-6 p.m., with VIP access allowing people in early at 12 p.m.
Tickets cost $50 per person in advance, $55 the day of, and $10 for Designated Driver tickets.
Tickets for all three events will go on sale to the general public on June 24 at 10 a.m. with Enthusiast Member Pre-Sale opening on June 22 at 10 a.m. at MiBeer.com.