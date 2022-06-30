Watch Now
Beer City USA celebrates 10th anniversary with 10-week giveaway

Enter now through August 30
Beer City USA 10th anniversary Giveaway happening now thru August 29
Posted at 9:55 AM, Jun 30, 2022
Toast the start of summer by celebrating the 10th anniversary of Grand Rapids being named Beer City USA. To commemorate the milestone, Experience Grand Rapids is hosting a giveaway all summer long.

Each Wednesday for 10 weeks, from June 29 through August 31, one lucky winner will be selected to receive a Beer City USA package. The prize package includes an only-in-Grand Rapids beer experience, a hotel stay, local attraction, admissions, and spending money.

Anyone 21 years and older who is registered on the Beer City Brewsader® app can enter starting now thru August 30.

To enter the giveaway and view full prizes and terms, visit BeerCityGiveaway.com.

