Beer City Bites: Bring Founders meals to your next picnic!

Founders Brewing and Grand Rapids go hand-in-hand. Much like these two entities, a good picnic and the summer season also go hand-in-hand.

Many of Founders' menu items can make for great picnic essentials. Todd joined Founders Executive Chef Pete Englehardt in the Founders Beer Garden to learn more!

It is important to note that when preparing food that won't be immediately eaten, consider a few things: temperature, texture and time. Founders' Buffalo Chicken Dip and Hummus Dip are great picnic options, as well as their Chicken Salad.

Another bonus: Founders can deconstruct their salads into sandwiches! Cold menu items are prime candidates for any picnic, but according to Chef Pete, adding some of Founders' hot menu items are in the works!

Chef Pete advises that some of the best summer beverage pairings with these picnic items are Cloud Lime, Moral Bloom, and P1lsner. For Founders' summer slushies, try adding some Devil Spiked line of products into the mix!

Founders can also decant beverages from their tap into to-go containers as local laws and location guidelines allow. Or, purchase one of the many beer koozie and other merchandise items to keep your drink snug and cool.

Of course, if a picnic outside isn't your thing, Founders' Taproom and Beer Garden are always great options for your next visit.

