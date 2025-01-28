Beat Cabin Fever with these fun ideas from MomHint

January means new routines, a new start, and the possibility of being cooped up inside thanks to our weather.

Lifestyle and parenting expert, Sherri French from MomHint, shares great ideas to beat cabin fever this winter for both the adults and the kids in your family.

At home self-care products from Joanna Vargas



Glow Wand - $285

Bright Eye Mask - $15

Twilight Face Mask - $57

· With nearly 20 years as a renowned celebrity esthetician, Joanna Vargas has built an impressive career, gaining an arsenal of A-list clients, two luxury spa locations, and a best-selling skincare line.

· Joanna’s extensive experience with her high-profile clientele has allowed her to master her craft, combining artistry, innovative techniques, and high-quality ingredients to deliver profound and lasting results. · Among her signature innovations are the famous Triple Crown Facial, her patented LED bed, and Glow Wand.

· Glow Wand

o The technology in this at-home skincare device replicates professional lymphatic treatments by delivering temperature-controlled massages that instantly revive a lackluster complexion.

o Conducted via a titanium head, these massages mimic the natural flow of the lymphatic system to clear the skin of toxins, sculpt your face, improve ingredient absorption, and create glowing skin. A

o All skin tones and skin types can safely use the Magic Glow Wand.

· Bright Eye Mask

o Specifically formulated to plump, soothe, and lift the skin, this under-eye gel patches are formulated with powerful ingredients that reveal refreshed, youthful-looking eyes.

o This concentrated specialty mask is rich in active botanical ingredients, such as chlorophyll-rich algae and soothing chamomile, for a deeply-moisturizing, anti-aging treatment.

Get away with your family at Beaches Resorts

· Family-owned Beaches Resorts is the Caribbean playground where families can live their best island life.

· With three beachfront locations in Turks & Caicos and Jamaica, Beaches offers fun-forward family all-inclusive vacations - from a dynamic selection of

restaurants and vibrant food trucks to all-you-can-enjoy water sports, live shows, and epic water parks.

· Kids discover magic with Caribbean Adventures with Sesame Street®, Kids Camps, and hangouts for teens, while parents enjoy peace of mind with certified nannies, sensory-friendly programming, and multi-bedroom villas perfect for bringing generations together.

· At Beaches, every member of the family finds joy, connection, and memories made to last a lifetime.

Travelers can beat the 'Winter Blues' by booking a stay at any Beaches Resort and receive up to $400 in instant credit, along with $175 spa credit and $175 experience credit towards an Island Routes tour for stays of seven nights or longer.

To receive the instant credit, guests can book any qualifying Beaches Resort vacation from now through January 31, 2025, for travel anytime now through the end of 2027, using booking code WBS2024. Following booking, registration is required on the applicable Beaches sale link in order to receive the spa and tour experience credit. Families can take advantage of the sale at all three Beaches Resorts, including Beaches Negril, where multi-gen groups can book a stay in the spacious Firesky Reserve Villas or Eventide Penthouse Suites.

Crayola: Indoor fun for your kids

Crayola Colourwhirls $14.99 - 3 ct, 1cts are $4.99

· Introducing Crayola Colourwhirls! This innovative toy offers a fun new way to use Crayola markers, resulting in cool outcomes that will captivate children and adults alike.

· Compatible with Crayola Broadline & Fine Line markers, Super Tips, and more, the Colourwhirls provide endless possibilities for artistic expression.

· The recolorable spinner top disc can be customized for added fun and personalization.

· Simply add your Crayola Markers to the Colourwhirls Spinner and pull the rip cord to create unique and different art every time.

Paw Patrol Scribble Scrubbie Deluxe Set - $9.99

· Embark on a creative adventure with the Paw Patrol Scribble Scrubbie 3 ct Deluxe Set.

· Little artists can color, bathe, and decorate 3 tail-wagging Paw Patrol Scribble Scrubbie Pets with 6 Washable Markers and 40 washable stickers.

· Then, it's bath time - see their designs wash off like magic, ready for another

colorful mission.

· Take to the skies and dive into a world of color with Crayola - no job is too big, no pup is too small!

To find details on all of these great ways to beat cabin fever this winter, head to @momhint on Instagram and TikTok.