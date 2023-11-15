Beacon Hill at Eastgate's offerings at Grand Rapids Beer Wine and Food Festival

The Grand Rapids International Wine, Beer, and Food Festival is returning to downtown Grand Rapids starting November 16, and people need to bring their appetites!

With so many local food and beverage vendors in one place, there will be something for everyone to love. Chef Luke Theaker, Executive Chef at Beacon Hill at Eastgate, showcases the offerings they'll be bringing to the show.

The 16th Grand Rapids International Wine, Beer, and Food Festival is taking place at DeVos Place on November 16-18.