Be the ultimate host during "The Big Game" with these items

The biggest day in football is almost here and many of us will get together with family and friends to celebrate.

Lifestyle and parenting expert, Sherri French from MomHint shares great ideas to host the best and most festive Big Game party.

Igloo Coolers

ICF 32 - $449.99

· America's Cooler Company, Igloo has come out with an electric cooler you can pack, plug in, and go without worrying about getting ice or cleaning up the slush after use.

· It is powered by electricity that allows you to control the temperature inside - ranging from 0-68 degrees.

· It's great and truly made for life on the go! Perfect for tailgating and your upcoming Big Game party!

Pottery Barn

Mason Stoneware Triple Divided Serving Platter -$59

Bleecker Mango Wood Drink Dispenser - $149

Heirloom Ceramic Party Bucket - $129

· Elevate your Big Game spread with the Mason Stoneware Triple Divided Serving Platter. With three spacious sections, it’s designed to serve a variety of snacks in style, from dips to wings and everything in between.

· The Bleeker Mango Wood Drink Dispenser with its sleek design and generous capacity make it perfect for serving cocktails, punch, or iced beverages to a crowd. Crafted from durable glass with a sturdy metal stand, this stylish dispenser is both functional and chic. Easy to refill and clean, it lets you focus on the fun.

· The Heirloom Ceramic Party Bucket is the ultimate statement piece for your Super Bowl party. With its vintage-inspired design and spacious capacity, it’s perfect for chilling beer, sodas, or even a selection of chilled appetizers. Crafted from high-quality ceramic, this bucket combines style with functionality, offering both durability and an elegant touch to your game-day festivities. Plus, it's easy to clean, making it the perfect centerpiece for your next celebration.

Betty Booze

Sparkling Bourbon with Apple Ginger Sour Cherry – $14.99 (pack of 4)

Sparkling Tequila with Oak Smoked Lemonade - $14.99 (pack of 4)

Sparkling Bourbon with Peach Honey Mint – $14.99 (pack of 4)

Sparkling Tequila with Smoky Pineapple - $14.99 (pack of 4)

· Whether you’re a football fanatic, tuning in for the Kendrick Lamar concert or just there for the game day spread, Blake Lively’s sparkling canned cocktails brand, Betty Booze, has the perfect drinks to complete any big game plans.

· Betty Booze gourmet canned cocktails come in six delicious flavors that will be sure to wow your guests. All you need to do is pour them into a glass and garnish!

· With Sparkling Bourbon with Apple Ginger Sour Cherry, Sparkling Tequila with Oak Smoked Lemonade, Sparkling Bourbon with Peach Honey Mint, Sparkling Tequila with Smoky Pineapple and more, Betty Booze is the ultimate game day bubbly whether you’re hosting, heading over to a friend's house or just spending the night at-home.

Weber

SPIRIT® Gas Grill – multiple models and prices

· The reimagined SPIRIT® gas grill, Weber’s best-selling model, is celebrating its 30th anniversary with a reinvention!

· It is the perfect addition to any Big Game party that you are hosting!

· The new SPIRIT gas grill offers a modern design and an upgraded cook engine, featuring proprietary Boost Burner technology.

· This technology increases the grill’s power output by 40 percent over the traditional “high” setting to reach a searing 750 degrees F for delicious caramelization and those coveted sear marks.

