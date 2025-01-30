"Be Limitless, Be Love" is a self-help book for young readers struggling with mental health

Everyone has something they're struggling with, and people working through mental health struggles are high on the list, especially for younger generations. Be limitless, be love is the mantra and mandate behind a new book of the same name hoping to help young readers work through and understand their mental health issues.

Author, mental health advocate, and former social worker Michael Toledom, says Be Limitless, Be Love is structured differently than the standard self-help book. Aimed at an audience for teens and young adults struggling with their mental health, its lessons come in the form of fictional short stories featuring protagonists who grapple with familiar challenges – insecurity, academic struggles, bullying, body image, substance abuse, social and family pressures, and more.

Rather than a title, each story has a symbol, such as hearts, stars, sun, or clouds, which Toledo uses to help readers identify and address their needs positively and constructively. Toledo, who holds a Master’s degree in clinical/psychiatric social work from the University of Kansas, has also based the stories on Maslow’s Hierarchy of Needs.

Beyond the book itself, Toledo wanted to create a movement so also offered a line of merchandise inscribed with affirmations like “Be Limitless” and “We Are Forever.”

The book is $9.99 in paperback and $14.99 in hardcover on Amazon.

