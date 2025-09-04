Be Generation Conference empowers young adults

There is an upcoming event for young adults between the ages of 18 and 30 looking to be empowered, be uplifted, and develop tools to thrive in finances, health and faith.

The Be Generation Conference is a one-day, all-day event that will be held at the Renaissance Family Life Center, located at 1001 33rd Street in Grand Rapids. The conference will begin at 9 A.M. and end at 3 P.M.

Workshops, breakout sessions, and keynote speakers will be part of the day's event. The event is free to attend, but registration is required through Eventbrite.

Tim Gray Founder & Visionary for the Be Generation Conference, joined speaker Dr. Shaq Anthony and panelis Dr. Teasia Jordan on the Morning Mix sofa to speak more about the event and its impact.

