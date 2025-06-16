Baxter Community Center: Community KickBack 2025 coming in August

Baxter Community Center opened in 1969 to help the needs of Baxter neighbors. Today, they offer a child development center, marketplace featuring food and clothing, and wholistic health center.

Their annual Community KickBack brings the neighborhood together for a day of community, music, food, games, and more. This year's KickBack will be August 28 from 4 P.M. to 9 P.M. at Joe Taylor Park. The event is free to attend.

Danielle Guinsler, Development Director sat down with Todd to discuss the event and benefits it brings to the Baxter neighborhood.

For more information, including sponsorship opportunities, visit wearebaxter.org.

