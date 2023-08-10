Battle of the Brews: Saugatuck Brewing Company

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

There are so many wonderful breweries around West Michigan, and Fox 17 Morning Mix is on a quest to find the best! In today's Battle of the Brews, we're highlighting Saugatuck Brewing Company.

Saugatuck Brewing Company has three locations: Creston Taproom, Kalamazoo Taproom, and Douglas Taproom.

Learn more by visiting saugatuckbrewing.com.

Cast your vote for your favorite brewery by visiting the Battle of the Brews poll.