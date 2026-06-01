Barn Theatre celebrates 80th season of summer stock theatre

Barn Theatre School, located at 13351 M96 in Augusta, is celebrating 80 years of summer stock theatre production in 2026.

From what originally began inside a Methodist church, the current dairy barn location has provided apprenticeships for actors seeking to expand their craft, as well as the opportunity to work with other professional actors in the company. Notable "Barnies" who have spent time on the Barn Theatre stage include Tom Wopat, Adrienne Barbeau, and Jennifer Garner.

The 80th season begins June 6 and runs through August 30, with six shows in the lineup: Escanaba In Da Moonlight, 1776: The Musical, Frozen, Rent, Driving Miss Daisy, and Jesus Christ Superstar.

Performances run on Thursdays through Sundays, with tickets beginning at $50. Visit barntheatreschool.org for more information and to purchase tickets for the season.

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