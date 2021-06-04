Barn Theater launches 2021 season of summer theater

The lights are turning back on and the actors are ready to invite guests to see a variety of shows at Barn Theatre.

In Hot Water | June 8-13

The Whistle Pig's Revenge | June 15-20

75th Anniversary Gala | June 25, 26 & 27

Dolly Parton's 9 to 5: The Musical| JULY 6-18

Mamma Mia| July 20 – August 1

Spongebob Square Pants, The Broadway Musical | August 3 – 15

Double 0 69 | August 31 to September 12

Ben Hur: A Comedy | September 14-19

A Slippery Slope | September 21 – 26

The Rocky Horror Show | October 22 – 31

Barn Theatre is located at 13351 West M-96 in Augusta.

Tickets range from $41-$49.

To learn more and to purchase tickets, visit barntheatreschool.org or call (269)-731-4121.