Barn Theater launches 2021 season of summer theater

The lights are turning back on and the actors are ready to invite guests to see a variety of shows at Barn Theatre.
In Hot Water | June 8-13
The Whistle Pig's Revenge | June 15-20
75th Anniversary Gala | June 25, 26 & 27
Dolly Parton's 9 to 5: The Musical| JULY 6-18
Mamma Mia| July 20 – August 1
Spongebob Square Pants, The Broadway Musical | August 3 – 15
Double 0 69 | August 31 to September 12
Ben Hur: A Comedy | September 14-19
A Slippery Slope | September 21 – 26
The Rocky Horror Show | October 22 – 31
Barn Theatre is located at 13351 West M-96 in Augusta.
Tickets range from $41-$49.
To learn more and to purchase tickets, visit barntheatreschool.org or call (269)-731-4121.