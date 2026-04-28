Bark at Ada Park returns for afternoon of celebrating pet ownership

Bark at Ada Park is back for the spring, bringing the community (and their dogs!) together for an afternoon of connection. This year's event returns to Ada Park Friday, May 1.

The event will feature two food trucks, demonstrations, activities, and resources for pet owners with vendors from pet businesses and nonprofits. The event is open to the public and free to attend, and attendees can explore Ada Park with their dog as long as the pet is leashed.

Bark at the Park runs from 12 to 3 P.M. Ada Township Recreation Coordinator Ethan Engel visited the Morning Mix to share more.

Ada Park is located at 1180 Buttrick Avenue.

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