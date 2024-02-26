Bargain or Bust: Pocket Tripod

Sometimes a selfie doesn't cut it for taking photos, you need to get all of you and the scenery in the picture. But if there's no one around to take your picture, what can you do besides lugging around a giant tripod, or worse, a selfie stick?

The Pocket Tripod is a practical and travel-friendly solution that allows you to take the perfect photo in a snap. The product promises to deliver all of the essential features you'd expect from a full-size tripod, and is compatible with any phone or case.

But does it function as well as it says? Producer Lindsay took a solo trip to Traverse City and tested out the Pocket Tripod for this segment of Bargain or Bust.

The Pocket Tripod starts at $35. To learn more, visit pocket-tripod.com.