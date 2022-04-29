Bargain or Bust: Piggy Paint Nail Polish

Parents these days worry about what they give their kids, looking for products containing non-harmful ingredients. Piggy Paint Nail Polish is non-toxic and virtually odorless, promising its water-based formula will dry hard and won't wash or peel off like normal nail polish brands. It's all the fun, with no harsh or smelly chemicals! Let's put it to the test to see if Piggy Polish is a Bargain or Bust!

Lilly loves to give herself, and her friends, manicures! She had eight different colors to choose from, but couldn't pick just one, so she tested them all!

For best wear, Piggy Polish says to first wash your hands with soap and water. Next, apply two or three thin coats of Piggy Paint Nail Polish and let it air dry for one minute.

As Lilly was painting her nails, her mom Rachel saw how much fun she was having, so she decided to join in on the fun and paint her nails too.

Once they were done painting their nails, the instructions say in order to set the polish and make the paint last longer, blow-dry the polished nails for one minute with a hairdryer set on low heat.

Finally, they added the shine top coat for a super shiny finish and extra protection.

The results? Fabulous! Two coats of polish are enough to make the color look bold on fingernails, plus it didn't smell like chemicals. According to Lilly, it smelled a little bit like perfume.

However, the polish doesn't last very long for those who like to work with their hands. Rachel's nails looked chipped and worn after a week and a half of wear, while Lilly's polish has completely come off.

So if you're looking for a nail polish that will last as long as a professional manicure, this nail polish isn't for you. However, Piggy Paint is perfect for younger kids who like to constantly change their nail color and gives parents peace of mind (especially if their kids are at the age where they like to put their hands in their mouth.)