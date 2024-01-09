Bargain or Bust: Lunatec Odor-Free Dishcloth

If the idea of cleaning with a sponge makes you want to gag, you're not alone. The most common items people use to clean their kitchen are sponges or dishcloths, but they get smelly, damp, and gross over time.

Lunatec has created a product that’s designed to efficiently clean dishes and surfaces, plus doesn’t stay damp or stink over time: The Lunatec Odor-Free Dishcloth.

Sponges and cotton dish rags get smelly because they don’t dry, allowing bacteria to grow, and causing odors. Lunatec's Odor-Free Dishcloth claims to stay odor-free because the material dries so fast that bacteria don’t have time to grow.

Let's put the Lunatec Odor-Free Dishcloth to the test by cleaning dishes and kitchen surfaces to see if the dishcloth will remain odor-free and dry after multiple uses.