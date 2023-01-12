Bargain or Bust: Leather Honey

When it comes to cleaning leather, not many people know the proper steps to keep the leather items looking new. The process of cleaning leather, and the products needed to do so, are quite specific.

Leather is a natural material and delicate, which means typical cleaning methods don't always work, and common household cleaners will damage the leather. So what products can you use to keep your leather looking nice, and not worry about ruining the material?

Leather Honey claims to be an easy-to-use cleaning product for real and faux leather, promising to restore and clean your leather goods with their non-toxic formula, even promising to protect your products for up to six months. But will Leather Honey make leather products clean and shiny? Or will it stain or damage the leather like generic leather cleaners?

Let's put it to the Bargain or Bust test!