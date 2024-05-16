Bargain or Bust: Hands-Free Dog Leash by Bruno's Place Brooklyn

The weather outside gets more beautiful and warmer each day, making it more enjoyable to take your dogs out for longs walks.

The hands-free dog leash from Burno's Place Brooklyn is designed to give you and your furry friend a carefree experience, but is it a functional accessory? Or should we stick to the classic dog leash?

Producer Lindsay put the hands-free leash to the test, with help from her two dogs, Thor and Wesley.

The basic hands-free leash starts at $10.49. There are also leash upgrades available at different price points.