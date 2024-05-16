Watch Now
Bargain or Bust: Hands-Free Dog Leash by Bruno's Place Brooklyn

Posted at 12:10 PM, May 16, 2024
The weather outside gets more beautiful and warmer each day, making it more enjoyable to take your dogs out for longs walks.

The hands-free dog leash from Burno's Place Brooklyn is designed to give you and your furry friend a carefree experience, but is it a functional accessory? Or should we stick to the classic dog leash?

Producer Lindsay put the hands-free leash to the test, with help from her two dogs, Thor and Wesley.

The basic hands-free leash starts at $10.49. There are also leash upgrades available at different price points.

