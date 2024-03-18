Barely, BBQ, and Beats returns to Grand Rapids on May 18

It's one of the most anticipated fundraisers of the year, and it's coming back to grand rapids with delicious barbecue, cocktails, and a special musical guest. The fundraising event for Hospice of Michigan, Barley, BBQ, and Beats, returns to DeVos Place on May 18.

Barley, BBQ & Beats is the not-for-profit’s signature fundraising event featuring hand-crafted cocktails (and mocktails) from local distilleries, mouthwatering barbecue courtesy of local pit masters and restaurants, and live musical performances – all to support access to not-for-profit hospice.

The Grand Rapids event will feature a special appearance by GRAMMY® Award-nominated multi-platinum singer and songwriter Gavin DeGraw.

Tickets for all Barley, BBQ & Beats cost $65 in advance at hom.org/bbb or the door for $75. Ticket holders will be provided tokens at check-in for three servings of BBQ and three hand-crafted cocktails. Extra tokens will be available for purchase.