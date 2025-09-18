Balanced and Benevolent: Local Unicyclist in Great Cycle Challenge

The Great Cycle Challenge is an annual fundraising event that unites riders across the country with one common goal: to fight childhood cancer.

Participants set a personal mileage goal to achieve throughout the month of September and raise money for the Children's Cancer Research Fund. The challenge welcomes people of all ages and fitness levels, and riders can complete their miles on any type of bike, anywhere they choose.

Since its inception, the challenge has raised millions of dollars to support research into developing new treatments and finding a cure for pediatric cancers, which remain the leading cause of death by disease for children in the United States.

Among the thousands of riders is local participant John Westra, who stands out from the crowd on his unicycle. Westra rides his unicycle to raise awareness and funds, demonstrating that every effort, no matter how unique, can make a significant impact. Westra's determination and benevolent approach highlight the spirit of the event—that anyone can join the movement to "kick cancer's butt."

Watch our interview to learn more and yes, there's still time to sign up and ride! You can directly support John's goal here.

