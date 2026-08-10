Back To School Supply Essentials from MomHint's Sherri French

Back to school season is here, and lifestyle and parenting expert, Sherri French, returns to the Morning Mix to share these great products for students of all ages!

Scentbird/Drift

Drift Rest & Renew Home Scent Diffuser - $38.95

Love Island x Scentbird Eau De Parfum - $39.00

If you are looking for the perfect scents for your college kid, Scentbird and Drift have you covered. Drift is expanding beyond fragrance with the new Rest & Relax Home Scent Diffuser, which is the first neuroscience-backed functional fragrance designed to help create a calmer, more restful evening environment through scent.

Shop online at www.scentbird.com and www.drift.co.

Crayola

24 ct crayons - $1.99 but $.50 for Back to School

10 ct Classic Markers - $2.99

12 ct Colored Pencils - $2.99

24 ct Crayons Bulk - $37.99

10 ct Classic Markers Bulk - $63.99

12 ct Colored Pencils - $41.99

Available at retailers nationwide and Crayola.com.

Greenlight

10” Family Hub - $199

15” Family Hub - $299

Family Hub – offers a free version

Family Hub+ with advanced AI & safety features – starting $9.99/month

Back-to-school season can be hectic, and Greenlight's new Family Hub helps families stay organized by bringing calendars, chores, grocery lists, reminders, photos, and safety tools together in one shared household hub. Family Hub seamlessly syncs Google, Outlook, and iCloud calendars into one real-time family schedule, making it easier to keep track of school events, sports, and activities.

Shop now at greenlight.com.

Picture Keeper

Picture Keeper Max 32GB - $83.99

Picture Keeper Max 64GB - $107.99

Picture Keeper Max 128GB - $131.99

Picture Keeper Max 256GB - $155.99

Picture Keeper Fire/Water Resistant Pouch - $14.99

*All pricing is after 40% off discount

Back-to-school means our phones are about to fill up with first-day photos, football games, dance recitals, orchestra concerts, school plays, and everything in between. The Picture Keeper Max makes it easy to back everything up! just plug it in, press 'Start Backup,' and it does the work for you.

And don't forget all of the artwork that comes home in backpacks! Instead of keeping boxes full of papers, you can scan up to ten pieces at a time directly to your Picture Keeper Max.

Use code MOMHINT for 40% off

Shop online at picturekeeper.com/momhint.

For more information, visit @momhint on Instagram and TikTok.

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