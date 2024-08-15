Back-to-school organization hacks for busy families

All good things- your summer filled with pool days, outdoor picnics, and playdates- must come to an end. That means the return of school drop-offs, pick-ups, after-school activities, and homework help.

So as parents plan for and settle into the 2024-25 school year, consider these easy back-to-school organization hacks.

Stock up on supplies

Start the year off with fresh supplies, from colored pencils, crayons, and markers to glue sticks, scissors, and hand sanitizers. Keep everything organized in a rotating caddy, dedicating one compartment to every category, so no one must ask where their supplies are before they start their homework.

Create a command center

Turn an unused wall into a stylish family command center. Install an acrylic wall calendar to keep track of appointments and after-school activities, a folder to drop mail and permission slips into, brass hooks to hang keys, and a kraft paper roller for jotting down to-do's.

Create a space for school bags and clothes

Begin your day with an organized entry, including hooks for jackets, purses, and backpacks. Use decorative bins to conceal and store accessories like umbrellas, shoes, hats, gloves, sports equipment, and whatever else your family needs to throw on to get out the door on time. Create a routine that has kids putting their backpacks and gear away the minute they walk back in the door.

Give kids a designated workspace

Designate a homework station to keep everyone motivated, and ensure your tweens and teens have a clean space to do their schoolwork. Make sure they have the pens, chargers, and notebooks they need within arm's reach so they can dive right into their assignments. Take note from designer Emily Henderson and fill the surrounding space with greenery for an extra mood booster.

Organize the closet

Organize those closets. When summer ends, you'll have to worry about getting yourself dressed and ensuring your little ones are ready on time for school. Give everything in the closet (yours and theirs) a place with storage bins and label holders to ensure a seamless morning routine.

Create a snack bag in the car

Finally, store spare snacks in the car. Between running errands and driving kids to after-school activities, you've probably gotten into the habit of carrying granola bars, potato chips, and fruit snacks on the go. These water-repelling snack bags are perfect for bringing kids their favorite treats when you're on the road.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok