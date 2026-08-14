Back to School and Learning with Emily Richett

Back-to-school season is here, and whether kids are heading back to the classroom or learning from home, there are plenty of ways to make it more hands-on and fun. Emily Richett is here with some of her favorite finds for learning throughout the year.

Oioiooi

Oioiooi is a Korean children's design brand founded by a mom and former brand designer with the philosophy that "interest comes before learning."

The brand's beautifully designed wooden alphabet blocks pair letters with corresponding picture and sound blocks, helping kids make connections between letters, objects and sounds naturally through play. Oioiooi also offers magnetic alphabet sets, number blocks and coordinating cards.

The number blocks can be used for calendar work, counting and hands-on math — or even as cute cake toppers. The quality and tactile design make these the kind of learning toys that can be enjoyed for years and even handed down.

Playful Pitch

Playful Pitch offers a Montessori-inspired approach to introducing kids to music, even when parents don't have musical experience themselves.

Founder Kelly has more than 12 years of teaching experience and combined her studies in child-led music learning with Montessori philosophy to create the system.

Playful Pitch offers ukuleles, pitch bars and recorders with a built-in color-coding system that matches the included song cards. Kids can begin playing songs without first knowing how to read music or taking formal lessons. You can get a variety of music bundles so the whole family can play and make music together!

Homeschool Languages

Homeschool Languages is an open-and-go language program designed for families to learn together, and parents don't need to already know the language in order to teach it!

The programs combine scripted lessons with familiar and fun games, books and hands-on activities. Homeschool Languages offers Spanish, French, German and Brazilian Portuguese, along with an American Sign Language program created in partnership with Deaf creators and other languages in the pipeline.

Yoto Player

The screen-free audio player offers language-learning cards in Spanish, French and other languages, including options that teach through vocabulary, songs and stories.

Families can use the cards to reinforce language learning in the car, around the breakfast table or during quiet time. adding more exposure without another formal lesson.

The Fidget Game

The Fidget Game combines reading and math practice with hands-on play.

The company was created by a teacher who says more than 90% of the students in her classroom were reading below grade level. After developing more engaging learning tools, more than 90% of those students had reached grade level or above by the end of the year.

That idea grew into The Fidget Game, which now offers learning games for grades K-5. Kids can pop, roll dice and move game pieces while practicing phonics, reading, math and other skills.

Many of the popular sets also offer extension cards so families can continue using the games as kids progress.

Gathre National Parks Mat

Gathre makes wipeable mats that can double as both everyday family essentials and learning tools. You can use the mats for everything from changing pads to play spaces. The National Parks map can be used on the floor as a play mat, over an art or school table, hung on the wall for geography learning or folded up to take on the go.

The mats are wipeable and water-resistant, and Gathre offers a variety of educational designs featuring maps, flowers, the solar system and more.

Visit mamabearsurvival.com for more information.

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