Baby shower gift & hosting guide

With new babies arriving, it means showers and trying to figure out a gift or hosting and trying to be creative for both.

Lifestyle and parenting expert, Sherri French is here today with some great gift ideas for guests, as well as smart hosting ideas for the best shower experience for everyone!

Philips Avent

Philips Avent Natural Baby Bottle with Natural Response Nipple - $29.99 for 4 pack

Based on over two decades of expertise and research into the physiology of breastfeeding and the way a baby drinks, Philips Avent developed this brand-new solution to support combination feeding.

The latest innovation in bottle-feeding mimics the breast not only in shape and feel but also by letting the baby control the pace of milk, just like they do when breastfeeding.

The unique opening and tip only release milk when the baby actively drinks.

Therefore, when pausing to swallow and breathe, no milk flows.

By releasing milk only when the baby actively drinks, this bottle lets babies use their natural feeding rhythm.

Chicco

SideKick Plus 3-in-1 Hip Seat Carrier - $99.99

The SideKick Plus 3-in-1 Hip Seat Carrier makes carrying easier and more comfortable for both parent and child, featuring a unique, two-piece system and three carrying modes that offer a variety of healthy sitting positions from infant through toddler.

Mode 1 is the infant carrier that allows you to carry the baby hands-free, Mode 2 easily secures the infant carrier to the hip seat for extra support, and mode 3 is just the use of the hip seat, perfect for toddlers.

Thanks to its multi-functional design, the SideKick Plus can be used independently as an infant carrier and hip seat so two caregivers can each carry a child.

Padded, ergonomic shoulder straps and lumbar pad provide parent comfort while the sturdy, non-slip hip seat provides a comfortable, natural sitting position for the child.

Hello Bello

Hello Bello Break in Case of Baby - $29.98 | Hello Bello Diaper Cake - $34.97 | Hello Bello Squeaky Clean Kiddo Kit - $14.98

Hello Bello was co-founded by Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard with the belief that all babies deserve the best, which means all parents need access to affordable, premium products.

Hello Bello found on HelloBello.com and at Walmart stores nationwide fulfills that dream and has an array of baby care products perfect for parents to be.

They offer several gift sets including the Break in Case of Baby and Squeaky Clean Kiddo Kit that can take care of wee ones from head-to-butt-to-toes.

Sposie

Sposie Overnight Diaper Booster Pads (90 ct) - $29.99 | Sposie Overnight Diaper Booster Pads for Pull-on Diapers (84 ct) - $29.99 |Sposie Overnight Baby Diaper Booster Pads (32 ct) - $9.99

Nightime leak protecting.

Winner of Good House Keeping parenting award.

Dad invented.

Stope diaper leaks.

Recommended by sleep consultants.

Hosting

Cupcakes for dessert

If serving cupcakes as your shower dessert, add fun pacifiers to the tops for decoration

Floral decorations

To decorate, up to your floral arrangement game. Use a large clear bowl or container. Fill with colored gumballs or Fruit Loops. Place a glass inside the container with gumballs and fill it with water. Place the flowers inside of the glass with water and you have a great addition to your shower tables.



To find details on all of these baby shower ideas head to @momhint on Instagram.