B3 Elevation Press Conference aims to elevate & equip black businesses to succeed

B3 Elevation is branding and building black businesses from the impact of COVID by offering small business training, coaching, and marketing to help elevate and equip black businesses with an upcoming boot camp and press conference.

B3 Elevation: Branding & Building Black program is a 7-10 week program that teaches how businesses can succeed in areas of creditworthiness, digital presence, business certifications, and protection from legal fallout. After the program, each Black-owned business will receive grant dollars to support its operations. B3 Elevation will help close the racial wealth gap and level the playing field for Black-owned businesses.

For businesses who want to learn more about this program and how to be part of it, join B3 Elevation for their upcoming press conference.

The B3 Elevation Press Conference will take place on August 24 at 11 a.m. The free conference will take place at The Business Exchange, 865 28th St. SE, in Grand Rapids.