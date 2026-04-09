B The One: Odyssey Angels of Love

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We are proud to continue a special partnership with BIGGBY Coffee called "B the One". Launched last year, this partnership recognizes people in the community who make a difference in showing up for those who need it.

We are recognizing a group this time, the Odyssey Angels of Love, comprised of a group of students across local West Michigan schools.

With a focus on making others feel loved and accepted that is fueled by positivity beyond platitudes, the students create a variety of objects such as bracelets, bouncy balls, keychains, and pencils with words of positive affirmations and distributed to classmates. The group has also hosted local school and community events, including coordinating donation drop-offs to retirement homes and hospitals.

Community members can visit the Odyssey Angels of Love's website for more information, including ways to donate supplies, request donations, and more.

It was a full set on the Morning Mix as members of the Odyssey Angels of Love spoke to Todd to share more about what it means to B The One!

If you know someone who goes above and beyond for others in West Michigan, you can nominate them for BIGGBY's B The One program! Submit your nominations to Biggby of West MI on Facebook and Instagram.

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