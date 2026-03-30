B The One: Makayla Jazdzyk

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We are proud to continue a special partnership with BIGGBY Coffee called "B the One". Launched last year, this partnership recognizes people in the community who make a difference in showing up for those who need it.

For March, we are recognizing Spring Lake Biggby manager Makayla Jazdzyk!

Makayla has been serving up coffee, smiles, and community connection as a barista for ten years! She has grown in her career from barista to manager, even going as far as having regular customers' orders memorized and visiting local community spots to represent Biggby.

Michelle and Vonnie Woodrick from iunderstand love heals visited Makayla at her store to share more about what it means to B The One!

If you know someone who goes above and beyond for others in West Michigan, you can nominate them for BIGGBY's B The One program! Submit your nominations to Biggby of West MI on Facebook and Instagram.

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