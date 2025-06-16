B The One For Someone: Rick DeVault

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

A lot can happen over a cup of coffee...

The Fox 17 Morning Mix has partnered with Biggby Coffee and i understand love heals to recognize individuals making a meaningful impact in the world of mental health through the "B The One For Someone" campaign.

For June, we're recognizing Rick DeVault, board member of iUnderstand's Men's Support Group.

Rick met Vonnie Woodrick through Biggby Coffee and Conversation. Rick shared his mental health journey with Vonnie, and through their conversations, Rick facilitates the Men's Support Group through iUnderstand.

Watch the interview to hear Rick's story and to learn more. And then nominate someone for "B The One For Someone," email Vonnie at info@iunderstandloveheals.org.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok