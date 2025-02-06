B The One For Someone: Nicole Klomp

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

The Fox 17 Morning Mix has partnered with Biggby Coffee and i understand love heals to recognize individuals making a meaningful impact in the world of mental health through the "B The One For Someone" campaign.

For February we're honoring Nicole Klomp, a social worker from the Newaygo Police Department, dedicated to serving others with a passion for making the world a better place.

Klomp is passionate about supporting those who have experienced a mental health crisis. Klomp’s selflessness and determination have not only had an immense impact on the community but is growing and expanding due to its success and significance.

The mental health program Klomp promotes in her work is being recognized across Michigan, and in other States by at least nine other Police Departments. They are requesting guidance on implementing this program in their own Department and troubleshooting what they already have.

Vonnie Woodrick, founder of i understand, said, "i understand is proud of Nicole and honor her for creating this role and making a difference throughout our communities, in a much-needed space, police departments. She is the one for many."

"We greatly appreciate Nicole, and her belief in our work by using i understand’s resources to provide compassionate comfort, hope, and understanding to those who may need it the most!"

To nominate someone for B The One For Someone, email Vonnie at info@iunderstandloveheals.org.

