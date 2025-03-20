B The One For Someone: Kathy Slagter

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

The Fox 17 Morning Mix has partnered with Biggby Coffee and i understand love heals to recognize individuals making a meaningful impact in the world of mental health through the "B The One For Someone" campaign.

For March, we're recognizing Kathy Slagter, founder of the non-profit organization, One Neigh At a Time. She joins the Fox 17 Morning Mix to share her recovery journey, and how she's using her love for horses to help others do the same.

Kathy has been in addiction recovery for over 13 years. She has dedicated herself, the transparency of her own story, and her horses to make a difference in the lives of others in support of their recovery.

"Kathy is a powerful example of how to 'B the ONE' for someone but also exemplifies the importance of how to 'B the ONE' for yourself," said Vonnie Woodrick from iunderstand.

"After all, we can help others if we don't help ourselves first. I'm so proud of Kathy and the work she's done on herself, and how she's dedicated to others in recovery from addiction."

To nominate someone for B The One For Someone, email Vonnie at info@iunderstandloveheals.org.

