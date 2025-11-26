B The One For Someone: Doug Meijer

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

A lot can happen over a cup of coffee...

The Fox 17 Morning Mix has partnered with Biggby Coffee and i understand love heals to recognize individuals making a meaningful impact in the world of mental health through the "B The One For Someone" campaign. This is a year-long campaign that is approaching its end, and it is only fitting that for November, we're recognizing Doug Meijer.

Doug is the son of Frederick and Lena Meijer, who founded Meijer's chain of one-stop-supermarket-shops in Michigan and the greater Midwest. But outside of the family business, Doug has been supportive of i understand from the organization's early days, and has shared his own mental health journey to help others.

i understand Founder Vonnie Woodrick visited the Morning Mix to talk about the impact of Doug's friendship and other B The One For Someone winners as this campaign comes to a close for 2025.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok