B The One: Corewell Health Nurses

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We are proud to continue a special partnership with BIGGBY Coffee called "B the One". Launched last year, this partnership recognizes people in the community who make a difference in showing up for those who need it.

For May, we are recognizing the nurses at Corewell Health, in honor of May being Nurse's Month as well as Mental Health Awareness Month.

i understand has been a partner with Helen DeVos Children's Hospital for nearly a decade, including supporting the behavioral health floor. Through this partnership, nurses at Helen DeVos have been gifted Biggby coffee, pink heart stress balls, funding a clinical nurse specialist, and building a sensory room. While nurses are taking care of others, it is important to keep their own cups full through support systems among the staff.

Katelyn Fortney, Nurse Practitioner with Corewell Health and i understand founder Vonnie Woodrick visited the Morning Mix to share more about what it means to B The One!

If you know someone who goes above and beyond for others in West Michigan, you can nominate them for BIGGBY's B The One program! Submit your nominations to Biggby of West MI on Facebook and Instagram.

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