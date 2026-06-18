B The One: Aly Mac

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We are proud to continue a special partnership with BIGGBY Coffee called "B the One". Launched last year, this partnership recognizes people in the community who make a difference in showing up for those who need it.

For May, we are recognizing iHeartRadio personality and i understand board member Aly Mac!

Aly has brought conversations surrounding mental health to everyday places across West Michigan, connecting with others in a casual setting. For her, some of her most meaningful conversations have been held in these environments, rather than in a structured "conference" setting. She has also taken these conversations in the social media series "Everyday Places with Aly".

Aly and i understand founder Vonnie Woodrick visited the Morning Mix to share more about what it means to B The One!

If you know someone who goes above and beyond for others in West Michigan, you can nominate them for BIGGBY's B The One program! Submit your nominations to Biggby of West MI on Facebook and Instagram.

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