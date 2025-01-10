B in the Know: What's new at Biggby in January

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

In the spirit of the Biggby B, Fox 17 Morning Mix wants you to "B" in the know of what new food and beverages are being served at Biggby. For January, if you're a fan of salty and sweet, Biggby is the place to be!

Salted Caramel is back!

January and February are all about welcoming back an old cozy friend: the Salted Caramel lineup. It's sweet, salty, and cozy! Perfect for cold and gray Michigan days.

Biggby Bundles

New for 2025 are the Biggby Bundles, offering variety, value, and quality to your meal. Get a drink and sandwich ranging from $5 to $9.

$5 gets you a coffee and bagel, upgrade to a turkey Havarti bragel for $7, or go full-out and get a signature latte and the turkey Havarti bragel for $9.

Gluten-free Brownies

Back by popular demand, Biggby has brought back their decadent, rich, gluten-free chocolate brownie! So moist and sweet, you can't even tell it's gluten-free!

Watch the video above to watch Todd and Michelle sample a few products in this lineup.

"B" in the Know of all these drinks, treats, and more by heading to biggby.com, or stop by your local shop today!

