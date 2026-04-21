B in the Know: What's new at Biggby in April

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

The Fox 17 Morning Mix wants you to "B" in the know of what new food and beverage options are available at BIGGBY COFFEE!

Brown Sugar Lineup

Smooth, sweet, and a little bit nostalgic, brown sugar is more than a flavor - it's a vibe. From the Brown Sugar Latte, Chai, and Creme Freeze, the cozy lineup is perfect for easing into the day or powering through busy afternoons.

Cherry Sakura Red Bull Lineup

The Cherry Sakura Red Bull lineup has bloomed at Biggby! The Cherry Sakura Splash Mocktail features strawberry and raspberry with a little bit of Red Bull, and is also available as a Creme Freeze.

Tigers Lineup

Biggby is the official coffee of the Detroit Tigers, and the Bigg League Lineup has a variety of options to try:



Triple Play Red Bull Mocktail - Red Bull, Mango, Blood Orange

Game Day Latte - Caramel, Vanilla, Orange Sprinkles

Tiger Stripe Sweet Foam Cold Brew - Mocha, White Chocolate

Tiger Cub Magic Milk - Mike, Caramel, Orange Sprinkles

Additionally, the Lemon Coffee Cake Bites and Sausage and Cheddar Biscuit are staying on the menu through the season.

Watch the video above to see Todd and Michelle sample a few products in the lineup.

"B" in the Know of all these drinks, treats, and more by visiting biggby.com or your local shop today!

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok