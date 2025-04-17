B in the Know: What's new at Biggby in April

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

The Fox 17 Morning Mix wants you to "B" in the know of what new food and beverage options are available at Biggby Coffee! Just in time for spring, these will make your taste buds bloom!

Introducing the Lavender Lineup

Lavender flavor is brought to two beverages for a limited time: the Sweet Foam Honey Lavender Cold Brew and White Lavender Matcha Latte. Both feature a soothing blend of floral and herbal notes.

Melon Berry Biggby Blast

This blast of flavor features fruity notes of raspberry, strawberry, and watermelon.

Lemon Muffin

Zesty, crumbly, and perfectly sweet! Pair it with your favorite Biggby beverage this season!

Returning again will be the Sausage Cheddar Biscuit with Honey as well as $5, $7, and $9 bundles:



The $5 Bundle includes a 16 oz hot or iced coffee and a muffin

and a The $7 Bundle includes a 15 oz hot or iced coffee and a Ham and Cheese Bragel

and a The $9 Bundle features a 16 oz hot or iced Signature Latte and a Ham and Cheese Bragel

Watch the video above to see Todd and Michelle sample a few products in the lineup.

"B" in the Know of all these drinks, treats, and more by visiting biggby.com or your local shop today!

