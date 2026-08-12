B in the Know: Great deals and flavors at Biggby in August

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The Fox 17 Morning Mix wants you to "B" in the know of what new food and beverage options are available at BIGGBY COFFEE!

Want to save some money? Biggby Blast energy drinks are having a special promo offer only in the Biggby app! Energy drinks are half off when ordered through the app all summer long.

The Kids Menu has delicious smoothies, lemonades, and Magic Milks, and every drink is 99¢ through August 19th, which is also the last day for these amazing deals before the fall lineups begin to hit stores!

Campfire Lineup

It's fireside flavors, without the flame! Say s'more to toasted marshmallow, mocha, and hazelnut flavors in the seasonal summer lineup.

Campfire Latte: featuring marshmallow, mocha, and hazelnut. Available hot, iced, or frozen.

Sweet Foam Campfire Cold Brew: keeping up with marshmallow, mocha, and hazelnut, this cold drink features the signature cold foam and graham crackers on top.

Campfire Creme Freeze: Only available frozen.

Peach Lineup

Just Peachy Biggby Blast: this pick-me-up features Red Bull and peaches.

Son of a Peach Creme Freeze: this blended beverage features notes of peach and dragonfruit with diced peaches.

Blackberry Peach Lemonade: contains lemonade and diced peaches. A summer classic with a fruity twist.

Power Stack

Featuring a crispy hashbrown waffle, melted cheese, and sausage, this food item has 23 grams of protein. It's a little crispy, a little cheesy, but high in protein and satisfaction.

Pretzel Bites with cheese

A perfect on-the-go snack, pretzels and cheese are packaged separately for convenient snacking.

Watch the video above to see Todd and Michelle sample a few products in the lineup.

"B" in the Know of all these drinks, treats, and more by visiting biggby.com or your local shop today!

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