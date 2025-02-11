B in the Know: Biggby wants to put a little love in your cup with these February specials

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

In the spirit of the Biggby B, Fox 17 Morning Mix wants you to "B" in the know of what new food and beverages are being served at Biggby. For February, love is in the air, and in your cup just in time for Valentine's Day!

BIGGBY COFFEE is serving up the perfect Valentine's lineup to make your heart skip a sip!

Red Velvet & White Chocolate Love

Meet the Red Velvet Latte, a Valentine’s MUST! Cocoa, vanilla, and a hint of cream cheese flavor, this drink takes the cake!

Or fall head over heels for the Lotta Love Latte: sweet white chocolate meets juicy strawberry for a match made in coffee heaven!

Feeling a little extra love? Lissa’s Luscious is your perfect Valentine with white chocolate and raspberry in one luscious sip!

BOGO on Valentine's Day

On Valentine’s Day only, share the love with Buy One, Get One Free, or $1 off any drink, any size! Whether it’s your bestie, your boo, or just you, love tastes better at BIGGBY!

Watch the video above to watch Todd and Michelle sample a few products in this lineup.

"B" in the Know of all these drinks, treats, and more by heading to biggby.com, or stop by your local shop today!

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok