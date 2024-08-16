AYA Youth Collective & The SOURCE team up to create program to help young adults enter the workforce

Work experience is a vital building block for teens and young adults. It fosters a sense of responsibility, develops skills, and lays the foundation for meaningful career paths. Two Grand Rapids organizations are teaming up to help young adults facing instability navigate the job market.

The SOURCE is collaborating with AYA Youth Collective to help young adults train and find careers through a $150,000 grant from the Steelcase Foundation.

The SOURCE will provide career readiness, resource navigation, and job placement services to young people connected to AYA through housing or drop-in services. They will also leverage The SOURCE’s employer network to provide employment opportunities to program participants.

Program participants will complete career aptitude assessments, financial literacy training, social and emotional learning, and other programs to help them navigate interpersonal relationships and workplace expectations.

Employers who commit to providing employment opportunities will complete employer readiness programming to equip them with the tools they need to support participants and help them reach their full potential.

The SOURCE expects to enroll its first participants in the fall. Employers interested in joining the SOURCE network should email info@grsource.org.

