AYA Youth Collective provides homeless youths a safe place to be themselves

Teens face many challenges like social media, anxiety, and bullying. However, many kids in West Michigan struggle with homelessness, making the struggles of being a teen so much harder.

AYA Youth Collective steps up to provide resources and opportunities for those who need them. AYA supports 600 youth at their Drop-in Center and owns nine homes to provide affordable housing for young people. Besides providing a place to live, AYA Youth Collective focuses on building relationships, identifying valuable resources, and sharing the message with kids that safety comes from being accepted and celebrated as they are.

To continue the fight against youth homelessness, AYA Youth Collective is hosting the Coming Home Gala on April 17. Coming Home is AYA’s annual event where they celebrate the accomplishments of youth in Grand Rapids.

AYA's Youth Gala will take place that same night place on April 17 at the Goei Center. The event starts at 6 p.m. with tickets costing $75.