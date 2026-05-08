AYA Youth Collective expands partnership with Point Source Youth

AYA Youth Collective works towards ending youth homelessness and breaking the stigma that surrounds it. The organization also works with community partners, as housing insecurity is a complex issue with systemic disruptions.

AYA is expanding their work with a new initiative in partnership with Point Source Youth. Point Source Youth works directly with homeless youth to provide three pathways to help them achieve stable housing: direct cash transfers, targeted housing assistance program, and an educational component towards youth homeless prevention.

The direct cash model has been tested in seven states including Michigan, where youth receive targeted funds for immediate housing assistance. In partnership with local service providers, payments are tailored to the individual's needs, and the program is now receiving $3 million in new funding to reach an additional 1,000 young people nationwide.

Co-founder and executive director of Point Source Youth, Larry Cohen, visited the Morning Mix to share more about the partnership and local impact here in Grand Rapids.

Visit pointsourceyouth.org for more information.

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