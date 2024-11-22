Awesome things to do in Gaylord and at Treetops Resort this winter

Gaylord is a fun place for an adventure during the colder months.

They have everything from skiing and snowboarding at Treetops Resort to snowmobiling. Hikers can also enjoy the miles and miles of Gaylord's hiking trails. There are also opportunities to try non-traditional winter sports like winter water rafting on one of Gaylord's many bodies of water.

For those who want to just stay warm and relax, check out some of their restaurants and businesses in the downtown area.

Learn more about these activities and other events going on in the area by visiting gaylordmichigan.net or calling 800-345-8621.

