Award-winning documentary "Coldwater Kitchen" to be screened in Muskegon

A screening and Q & A session will take place at the Frauenthal Center tonight at 7 P.M.
For many in the criminal justice system, rehabilitation upon release can be a difficult time of navigation and societal re-assimilation.

"Coldwater Kitchen" follows Muskegon native and chef Jimmy Lee Hill as he provides a culinary training program inside the Lakeland Correctional Facility, providing incarcerated men skills and hope once they are released. The documentary premiered at the largest documentary film festival in the United States, DOC NYC, as well as named to the American Film Showcase and awarded "Best Documentary" by the James Beard Foundation Awards.

The film has since been screened around the world, and a screening brings Jimmy home to Muskegon, where a screening of "Coldwater Kitchen" will take place at the Frauenthal Center tonight at 7 P.M. Following the screening, a Q & A talkback will take place with Jimmy and other members of the film's production team.

General admission tickets are $9 and still available online. You can also follow updates on future film screenings on Facebook and Instagram.

